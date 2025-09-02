Ethiopia's Abay River Carried Away Soil and Gold for Centuries: PM Abiy

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia's Abay River, the Blue Nile, which supplies up to 86% of the Nile's waters, has for centuries carried away not only the country's fertile soil but also its gold, leaving Ethiopia unrewarded for its sacrifice.

In a televised address on Monday night, days ahead of the anticipated inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Abiy disclosed that dredging at the dam had unearthed "traces of gold in the accumulated sediment," a discovery he framed as symbolic of Ethiopia's long-exploited wealth carried away by the Blue Nile.

"This only deepens the regret that the Nile has been taking not just our soil, but also Ethiopia's gold from our mountains," he said.

The Prime Minister added that Ethiopia has received little recognition for protecting its natural wealth. "I have never heard anyone say, 'Live long, may your years be many, because of you we gained this,' after our soil, gold, fish, logs, and trees were taken. Instead, what we have heard is anger and reproach that we are defending and protecting our wealth," he said.

Abiy noted that the GERD, expected to be inaugurated in the coming days, has secured surplus water for downstream countries while trapping sediment. He dismissed calls for Ethiopia to block the river's flow entirely. "Some say, 'Hold back the water; stop it from flowing downstream,' but this is not our intention, nor is it possible to hold back the water completely," he stated.

According to him, the GERD currently holds 74 billion cubic meters, or 74 trillion liters, of water, released through turbines and spillways. "We have no intention of storing more water than designed; even if we wanted to, the dam could not hold it," he said, adding that Ethiopia is yet to use its fair share of the Blue Nile.

He further highlighted the GERD's economic potential, estimating it could generate around one billion US dollars annually, allowing Ethiopia to recover its investment within a few years. Abiy also announced the reservoir has been named Nigat, meaning "dawn."

Ethiopia has repeatedly framed the GERD as a symbol of African self-reliance and regional development. In a recent briefing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ambassador Nebiat Getachew said, "The completion of the dam is a symbol of African self-reliance and regional development."

Meanwhile, Egypt has launched a new diplomatic campaign to counter Ethiopia's Nile policies. On Thursday, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held phone talks with counterparts in Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti, Uganda, Kenya, and Somalia. According to Cairo, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's "categorical rejection of unilateral measures that violate international law in the Eastern Nile Basin." The campaign comes despite Ethiopia's assurances and the entry into force of the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) in October 2024, which enshrines equitable use of the Nile.

Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) CEO Eng. Ashebir Balcha also criticized Egypt's efforts. Speaking at a press briefing in Addis Abeba on 07 August, he accused Cairo of "scrambling to create obstacles" after Ethiopia confirmed the GERD's near completion. He described the dam as a "second Adwa" and "a done and finished deal," noting it generated 9,798 gigawatt-hours, 33.2% of Ethiopia's electricity, in the 2024/2025 fiscal year.