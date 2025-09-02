Rwanda: Top Nursing Performer Dreams of Career in Orthopedic Surgery

Raban Gitangaza, a 23-year-old student from G.S. Gahini in Kayonza District, has emerged as the top performer in the Associate Nursing Program under the Professional Education category.

He scored 94.13% in the 2024/25 Advanced Level National Examinations, whose results were released on September 1.

Gitangaza was at home in Bugesera District when the Ministry of Education called to deliver the news. His school had been contacted to provide his phone number.

ALSO READ: Here are top performers in A-Level national exams

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I knew I would perform well, but I didn't expect to be among the best in the country. I am still trying to take it in," he said in an interview with The New Times.

The nursing programme he pursued is new at secondary level. Rwanda introduced it in the 2021-2022 academic year.

The programme was developed through a partnership between the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) and the Ministry of Health to help address the country's shortage of healthcare workers and support the goals of quality education under Sustainable Development Goal four.

Gitangaza noted that the program came with challenges like longer school hours, more subjects, and limited equipment in the simulation lab.

"We started at 7:45 a.m., an hour earlier than other students who began at 8:45 a.m., and we had a heavier workload. Even on weekends, we met to study and revise. It required a lot of discipline and patience," he said.

Since Senior One, Gitangaza has consistently ranked among the top five students in his class.

He said that his success was driven by several factors such as regular tests given at school, group discussions with classmates, the support of his teachers, and encouragement from home.

"Every Monday and Wednesday we had tests, which trained us to handle the pressure and format of exams. When the national exams came, the questions didn't feel new," he said.

Gitangaza acknowledged his parents' role, particularly his mother, a community health worker, who encouraged him to stay focused and disciplined.

"She always reminded me not to give up. She is involved in the medical field, and her guidance meant a lot," he said.

Gitangaza is the youngest of five children. His older brother, Desire Nduwayo, said the whole family is proud of his achievement.

"The programme wasn't easy, but he gave it everything. We told him to focus on his studies, and he listened. We are happy to see it pay off," Nduwayo told The New Times.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nduwayo, who has once worked in a hospital, said he gained an appreciation for healthcare through his internship, even though he wasn't a medical professional.

"I saw how nurses and doctors work. When Gitangaza chose nursing, we knew he had found something meaningful. We will support him however we can," he added.

Gitangaza's dream career

Gitangaza hopes to pursue orthopedic surgery to help Rwandans suffering from bone injuries who often struggle to access specialized care.

"I want to help people who get injured in accidents and have broken bones. It's not easy for them to get the treatment they need. I want to be part of the solution," he said.

His ambition aligns with the country's broader healthcare goals. By mid-2025, Rwanda has just 162 surgeons. Based on WHO guidelines, the country would need about 1,400 surgeons to adequately serve a population of 14 million.

To reach this target and meet growing demand for quality healthcare, the Ministry of Health launched the 4x4 Strategy in 2023. It aims to quadruple the number of trained healthcare professionals, including nurses, doctors, midwives and specialists.

Rwanda currently has one healthcare worker per 1,000 people, compared to the recommended four.

"There is still a long way to go, but I want to be part of the team that helps improve healthcare in Rwanda," Gitangaza noted.