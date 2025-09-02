Rwanda: Stop Worrying About Teen Sex - - Start Teaching Safe Choices

opinion

On Monday, August 4, Rwanda's Parliament passed a new healthcare bill that allows teenagers aged 15 and above to access contraceptives without needing parental consent. The bill was passed after a lively, energetic, and enthusiastic discussion with strong opinions expressed. Some Members of Parliament expressed concern that giving teenagers independent access to contraceptives could undermine parental authority.

I was among those who think that independent access to contraceptives for teenagers necessarily undermines parental authority. My view was that it was a parental responsibility, therefore, they should be involved. I was still remembering what happened in October 2022, when Parliament initially rejected the teen contraceptive bill, with lawmakers raising concerns that enabling 15-year-olds to obtain contraceptives might encourage teenage promiscuity and undermine Rwandan values.

I decided to support the recent decision of Rwanda's Parliament, after I read the article "What would Jesus do?", by Prosper Heri Ngorora, a Congolese journalist based in Goma, eastern DR Congo. Ngorora was talking about the decision of the Catholic Church in DR Congo to defy the government decision on pregnant pupils' rights to an education, citing 'morality' and 'discipline'.

Allowing teenagers aged 15 and above to access reproductive health services, including contraceptives, without parental consent, aims to reduce adolescent pregnancies by increasing access to family planning services, though it still leaves parents responsible for guiding their children on reproductive health and preventing sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The change was driven by the need to address rising teenage pregnancies and the social and health risks they pose.

At the same time, the Congolese government ordered schools to stop excluding pregnant girls and give them their rights to education. The Catholic Church in DR Congo maintains its policy of asking pregnant girls to transfer to state schools, knowing that it contains three quarters of all the schools in the country. A church official stated that the government directive does not apply to the country's Catholic schools. It cites the management agreement with the state, which emphasizes student morality and discipline, as the reason for its stance.

I am not trying to compare what the two countries are doing. It is by coincidence that the two countries discussed an issue that affects our children. We want to acknowledge the importance Rwandan parents should give to this bill that gives responsibilities to our children but also help us, as parents, to stop worrying about when our children will have sex, but ask ourselves if we have equipped them enough so that when they do, they do it right.

Contraception empowers our girls to control their reproductive health, delay marriage and motherhood, and pursue their education and career goals. Access to family planning allows girls to avoid the early, disruptive impact of adolescent pregnancy, a significant barrier to completing secondary and tertiary education. This control over fertility enables girls and their families to invest in their future, leading to higher rates of educational attainment and long-term economic benefits for our society.

As parents, who care about the future of our children, specifically young girls, we should thank our government for giving responsibilities to the young ones. To allow them to make informed decisions. We should take time to discuss with them the importance of pregnancy prevention, starting when they are young and continuing as they get older. Hence, ensuring they are aware of contraception, safe sex, and the responsibilities of parenthood. This requires establishing open, ongoing communication, creating a safe space for questions, and explaining the potential risks of unprotected sex and the importance of future planning.

How many Rwandan parents can sit down with their 15-year-old daughter and explain to her that for pregnancy to occur, sperm must come into direct contact with a woman's vaginal area, enter the body, and travel to fertilize an egg? I believe very few.

Some of us may think that talking to their teens about contraception and birth control is inviting them to have sex. No! Talking to our children about these issues teaches them personal responsibility. Remember that none of them, under any circumstances, want to get pregnant that young. Why don't you tell them to take pills on time to avoid pregnancy?

We are in 2025, not in the 1960's, when virginity for girls and chastity for boys were values that were taught at home and church. Although they are still values to protect, today, your daughters will meet others at schools. Some of their friends will laugh at them for being virgins. Their laughs will not affect them if you have taken time to explain to them that sex is their personal choice, and prepared them to make sure to avoid early pregnancy.

Instead of worrying about when your children will have sex, focus on making sure they understand how to do it safely, and responsibly. What matters most is that they know about consent, protection, and how to take care of their bodies so that when they do choose to have sex, they do it the right way.