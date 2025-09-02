Nigeria: American Varsity Matriculates Over 300 Students

Yola — The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has matriculated over 300 new students into the institution.

The ceremony, which marked the beginning of the 2025 academic year, was attended by esteemed faculties, proud parents, and the new students.

In his address, the President of AUN, Dewayne Frazier, emphasized the importance of education in today's rapidly changing world.

He highlighted the need for critical thinking, creativity, and empathy in tackling pressing issues facing society.

Frazier also stressed the value of community service, urging the students to engage with their communities, understand their needs, and contribute positively.

The president shared a personal anecdote about discovering new foods, including Jollof Spaghetti, and expressed his love for Suya, a popular Nigerian dish.

He encouraged the students to try different foods, learn about other cultures, and build relationships with their classmates from diverse backgrounds.

The president said the AUN community comprises students from over 16 different countries and nearly every state in Nigeria, providing a unique opportunity for cultural exchange and learning.

Frazier emphasized the importance of embracing the values of integrity, respect, and responsibility, and pledged to support the students on their academic journey.

The ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter for the fresh students who are now part of a legacy built on the foundations of knowledge, service, and leadership. He congratulated the students on this momentous occasion and welcomed them to the AUN community.

"As the students embark on their academic journey, they are encouraged to make a significant impact, not only within Nigeria but also across the globe. With the support of the university's faculty and staff, the students are well-equipped to face the challenges of tomorrow and shape a future that reflects their highest aspirations and values," he said