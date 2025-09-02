Zimbabwe: Midfielder Sean Fusire Says Zifa Still Owes Him Allowances From Last Call-Up After Warriors Squad Omission

England-based Warriors midfielder Sean Fusire has broken his silence after his omission from the squad to play in the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

Fusire was drafted into the initial Warriors squad only to be dropped on Sunday when ZIFA announced that he would be replaced by Tivonge Rushesha.

In a statement, ZIFA said the Sheffield Wednesday midfielder was dropped because the football governing body could not meet his financial demands.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, the midfielder broke his silence on Monday evening and shared his side of the story.

"After I had been informed of my selection for the camp and given flights, I simply inquired with officials about the total travel duration, which would have amounted to in excess of 40+ hours.

"In my opinion, and considering my previous injury history and the physical demands on my body due to being in cramped travel situations, I requested an upgrade in flights.

"This request was made just to ensure that I am fully fit and ready for Abidjan, Johannesburg, and also when I return to my club after the camp.

"I requested that my flights be upgraded to either business or at least premium economy. After this was declined, I further requested that I do all flights in economy except the last flight from South Africa back to the UK," read part of Fusire's statement.

The Sheffield Wednesday midfielder added that he even asked ZFA to use part of his outstanding allowances from his last international call-up, but it was to no avail.

"I offered to put my owed allowances from the last camp towards an upgrade of the last flight. I was hoping for a response from the official I was communicating with, but unfortunately, there was no further communication.

"I am not sure as to why? At this stage, I did not feel comfortable travelling without a resolution to the matter," he added.