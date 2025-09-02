Kenya: MSS Holds Memorial for Kenyan Officer Killed in Haiti Road Accident

Nairobi — The accident occurred on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at around 5:00 p.m. along the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville road at Pèlerin 9.

The Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti has held a memorial service for Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, a Kenyan officer who died following a tragic road accident during a recovery operation in Pétion-Ville.

The accident occurred on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at around 5:00 p.m. along the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville road at Pèlerin 9.

According to MSS, one armored vehicle crashed into a wall while towing another, which subsequently overturned. Corporal Nzuve was rushed to Lambert Santé Hospital in Pétion-Ville, where he was pronounced dead.

Born on March 8, 1984, in Machakos County, Nzuve joined the National Police Service in 2005 and later served with the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU).

He distinguished himself in operations across Narok and Baringo before joining Kenya’s third contingent to the MSS, where colleagues described him as courageous, dedicated, and deeply committed to duty.

On Monday, September 1, MSS personnel drawn from Kenya, the Bahamas, Jamaica, El Salvador, and Guatemala, alongside staff from partner organizations including DMG, Amentum, Aspen, and GardaWorld, gathered at the main dining facility at LSA1 in Port-au-Prince to honor his memory.

His remains were later flown to the Dominican Republic for preservation ahead of repatriation to Kenya.

“From all of us at MSS-Haiti, our thoughts and prayers are with Corporal Nzuve’s family, friends, and colleagues as they grieve this profound loss,”MSS said in a statement

“ We also wish a speedy recovery to those injured, who are thankfully out of danger.”

MSS also expressed gratitude to the Forces Armées d’Haïti (FAd’H), the Haitian National Police (PNH), local residents, and MSS officers who assisted in the immediate evacuation and rescue efforts.

Kenya’s National Police Service (NPS) confirmed that in addition to Nzuve’s death, the accident claimed two civilian lives and left eight MSS officers injured.

The NPS has already notified the officer’s family and pledged support during the repatriation process.

This is the second death of a Kenyan officer since the deployment of MSS personnel to Haiti in July 2025.

Kenya currently leads the UN-backed multinational mission, with 800 officers already in Haiti and more expected to join in the coming weeks as efforts continue to restore order in the gang-plagued Caribbean nation.