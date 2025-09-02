South Africa: Petrol, Diesel Prices to Decrease From Wednesday

2 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Some relief will be felt at the pumps this month when all grades of petrol and diesel record decreases from Wednesday.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) has announced the following price adjustments:

· Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): 4 cent decrease.

· Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): 4 cent decrease.

· Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 56 cent decrease.

· Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 57 cent decrease.

· Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 37 cent decrease.

· Single Maximum National Retail Price for Illuminating Paraffin: 49 cent decrease.

· Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: R1.32 decrease and R1.51 decrease in the Western Cape

"The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from $69.06 US Dollars [USD] to $67.01 USD during the period under review. The main contributing factors are increasing production by OPEC+ and non-OPEC [Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries] producers, slower global economic growth outlook as well as uncertain trade tariffs.

"The average international prices of all petroleum products decreased in line with the decrease in crude oil prices. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices [BFP] of petrol by 1.88 cents per litre [c/l], diesel by 54.35 c/l and illuminating paraffin by 35.54 c/l, respectively. The prices of Propane and Butane also decreased during the period under review," the DMPR explained.

The decrease means that a litre of Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP) will cost R 21.55 cents a litre in Gauteng while a litre of Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP) in the coast will now cost R20.72 a litre as of Wednesday.

Furthermore, the Rand appreciated slightly against the USD during the period under review - cushioning "prices by close to 2.00 cents per litre on all products".

