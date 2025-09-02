South Africa: Condolences for Jazz Musician, Ernest 'Stompie' Manana

2 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Matome Chiloane has extended his condolences following the passing of legendary jazz musician, Ernest "Stompie" Manana.

Manana passed away on Friday, 29 August at the age of 89.

"Manana was a giant in South African Jazz, whose impact is immeasurable. His contributions shaped South African jazz music beyond being a talented artist performing on global stages, but as a mentor and teacher to others. With the late-great Hugh Masekela as one of his many mentees, Manana's work will be felt for generations to come. Deepest condolences go to the Manana family, friends and all jazz music players and lovers. We have truly lost a pioneer in the genre," the MEC said in a statement on Monday.

Manana was a trumpeter and flugelhorn player, who played an instrumental role in revival and preservation of township jazz as a Sophiatown native.

According to the provincial government, over the course of his 60-year career, Manana recorded music and performed all over the world in revered bands such as the Savoy Havanas, The Cliffs, the Transvaal Jazz Stars, the African Swingsters and the African Jazz Pioneers, of which he was a founding member.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace," said the MEC.

