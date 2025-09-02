South Africa: Former Eskom Contractor Sentenced for Fraud and Money Laundering

The Mpumalanga Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced a former Eskom contractor to some 16 years imprisonment, wholly suspended, after she pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering at Thuthuka Power Station.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Phindile Jessie Kubheka - director of Umnandi Catering and Accommodation and Ronny Grass Cutting (Pty) Ltd - was contracted by the power utility to supply it with a customised oil storage container and two weighbridge information storage containers at a cost of some R2.5 million.

"However, she only delivered one standard container valued at approximately R60 000, while submitting an invoice for three containers, which Eskom paid in full. Investigations later revealed that Kubheka had inflated the costs by R939 550.

"In aggravation of sentence, Senior State Advocate Derrick Mashego, argued that the offence was carefully planned, motivated by greed, and caused significant financial prejudice to Eskom and the fiscus," the NPA said.

The prosecutorial body said Khubeka "expressed remorse" during mitigation - citing her "retirement status, personal tragedies", as well as admitting to "using proceeds of the crime to purchase a luxury vehicle".

"The court imposed an effective sentence of 12 years for fraud and four years for money laundering, wholly suspended for five years. In addition, under Section 300 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977, Kubheka was ordered to repay R1 656 000 to Eskom within five years, in monthly instalments of R30 000 until the amount is fully settled.

"The NPA reiterates that serious commercial crimes threaten South Africa's economic stability and compromise Eskom's ability to provide reliable electricity. The NPA remains resolute in adopting an aggressive stance in prosecuting those who undermine the country's resources through corruption and fraud," the prosecutorial body said.

Eskom Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, vowed to continue the crackdown on any wrongdoing at the power utility.

"Our commitment to eliminating corruption remains unwavering and these developments send a clear message: fraud and corruption will not be tolerated.

"The vast majority of Eskom employees act with integrity and dedication. We will pursue those who betray the organisation and the country with our law enforcement partners and seek prosecutions wherever possible," Marokane said.