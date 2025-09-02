Botswana Faces Fiscal Pressure As Diamond Market Slump Deepens

2 September 2025
  • Botswana's economy is reeling from a collapse in diamond revenues, straining public finances and fueling social tensions
  • Diamonds account for 80% of the country's exports and a third of government income, but demand has plunged
  • The government projects a fiscal deficit of 11% of GDP in 2025, the widest in sub-Saharan Africa, with debt expected to double to 43% of GDP

Botswana's economy is reeling from a collapse in diamond revenues, straining public finances and fueling social tensions. Diamonds account for 80% of the country's exports and a third of government income, but demand has plunged amid the rise of cheaper lab-grown gems, slowing sales in the U.S., and weak luxury demand in China.

The government projects a fiscal deficit of 11% of GDP in 2025, the widest in sub-Saharan Africa, with debt expected to double to 43% of GDP. Foreign reserves have fallen 27% in a year, and growth is now forecast to contract by 0.4%. Debswana, the De Beers joint venture, is running at about 60% capacity.

President Duma Boko has declared a public health emergency as clinics face medicine shortages, construction firms lay off workers, and students protest over delayed allowances. The government has secured loans from the African Development Bank and OPEC Fund while seeking private-sector financing for infrastructure.

Key Takeaways

Botswana's diamond dependency has turned from strength to liability. Once Africa's richest nation per capita, the country is now confronting its sharpest fiscal and social crisis in decades. The global diamond industry is undergoing structural change: lab-grown stones accounted for almost half of U.S. engagement ring sales in 2024, up from 5% in 2019, a shift unlikely to reverse. The IMF warns Botswana's fiscal gap is the largest in the region, and both Moody's and S&P have cut the country's outlook to negative. Diversification has long been discussed -- into tourism, copper, coal, and agriculture -- but progress has been limited. With more than 40% of the population under 24 unemployed, the slowdown threatens social stability. Unlike oil, where cyclical rebounds are common, diamond prices may not recover structurally. Without rapid diversification, Botswana's growth model risks collapse, undermining its reputation as one of Africa's most stable economies.

