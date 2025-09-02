Namibia: Family of Pupil Who Died At Oshakati Hostel Demands Answers

The family members of a boy (17) who died at the Oshakati Secondary School hostel a month ago say they will not rest until the full circumstances surrounding his death are disclosed.

In a statement shared with The Namibian, the family says Zennena Kaluwapa died at the hostel on 28 July.

According to a report compiled by the family, the school says Kaluwapa asked a fellow pupil for the keys to his locker on the day he died.

The two allegedly engaged in what was described as "playful sparring", during which the fellow pupil punched Kaluwapa on the neck.

Kaluwapa grabbed onto a cupboard before collapsing to the floor.

However, his uncle, Simon Shiwanda, says a post-mortem examination has raised serious questions about the school's version of the events.

He says post-mortem results revealed that Kaluwapa had an enlarged neck vein, a swollen heart, and an enlarged brain - all symptoms the family says are consistent with strangulation.

Despite these indicators, medical examiners concluded there was no evidence of physical assault.

The family argues this conclusion contradicts the police's account of the incident.

"The worst part is that the medical examiners are saying they did not find any evidence of physical assault, while the police report itself indicates that our son was punched on the neck," the family says.

"If our son had not been involved in this so-called play fight, he could still be alive."

Adding to the family's frustration are alleged conflicting statements from the police and the school.

Shiwanda claims a police investigator had informed him that Kaluwapa's body was found lying flat on his back.

However, a police officer at the scene allegedly told the family the body was discovered face down, wedged between a cupboard and a bed, with his cheek touching the ground.

The family also denounces "fabricated" stories about their son's health, saying they have heard claims that he was chronically ill, occasionally on life support, or had been admitted to hospital while at the hostel.

"These claims are completely false. Zennena was healthy, never on a life support machine, and never admitted to hospital," the family says.

"If he had ever been seriously ill, why did the school not inform us? We cannot remember a single day when the school called to say our son was sick. The school should stop spreading lies and take responsibility."

The family says they have written formal letters to both the executive director of education and the regional director's office, but have not received a response.

They also claim that when they sought information from the police, the head of the crime investigations unit was "unfriendly and dismissive".

"This only deepens our suspicion about how this investigation is being handled," the family says.

They are now calling for a fully independent investigation and a second, transparent post-mortem examination.

"We categorically reject these stories and believe they were fabricated to cover up the true circumstances of our son's death. The school has failed in its duty to inform us about our son's well-being.

"We demand full transparency, accountability, and justice. We will not rest until the truth of Zennena's death is fully disclosed, and those responsible are held accountable," the family's statement reads.

Oshakati Secondary School principal Joshua Shilongo, however, says the school has provided a true version of what happened.

"We are also advised not to talk to the media," he told The Namibian yesterday.

Oshana police deputy commissioner Fredrick Ndjadila yesterday said there are no conflicting reports regarding the boy's death.

He said police investigations are in full swing and the police have so far taken more than 10 statements from witnesses, which pointed to Kaluwapa having a medical condition.

"Unfortunately, when our loved ones die, we always try to throw stones at everybody.

We have statements under oath from pupils, some of them were best friends, including learner representative council members, saying he had a medical condition.

"All I can tell you is that the investigation is in full swing and we are still waiting for the full forensic results to come and supplement the post-mortem report," Ndjadila said.