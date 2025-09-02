Uganda: William Fillet Is New Rubis Energy Uganda MD, Aims to Spearhead Brand Growth

Kampala — RUBiS Energy Uganda has announced the appointment of William Fillet as its new Managing Director, ushering in an ambitious new phase for the company as it accelerates growth and innovation in Uganda's energy sector. He succeeds Olivier Gatera, who will be leaving to undertake a new assignment within RUBiS Energy East Africa.

With over 20 years of experience in the energy industry, William Fillet will focus on expanding RUBiS Energy Uganda's footprint, ensuring sustainable business growth, and delivering value-driven solutions to customers.

Commenting on his new role, William Fillet said, "I am here to develop this legacy of growth and operational excellence, ensuring that the vision of the company continues to flourish."

He stated, " My commitment is to deepen innovation and sustainability within our businesses and in the communities we serve. Our mission at RUBiS Energy is to provide services and energy solutions for everyone and be a driving force for progress and development. I believe we can achieve this by continuing to develop clean energy solutions with innovative products such as RUBiS ULTRA TEC Adavanced fuel Technology, RUBiS Gas, Castrol lubricants, while strengthening our community engagement programs, and continuing to invest in our people, who are the very heart and soul of this company."

Olivier Gatera reflected on his time in Uganda: "The resilience and warmth of the Ugandan people have truly humbled me. Today, I am so proud of what we have achieved together. We have expanded our network to over seventy service stations including 26 Enjoy convenience stores, ensuring reliable and quality services for all our customers. We have launched innovative products such as the Rubis Card and improved our services through various digital channels such as the Rubis App for convenience transactions."

Speaking on the leadership transition, Olivier Sabrié, RUBiS Energies CEO for East Africa & Group Managing Director of RUBiS Energy Kenya, expressed his appreciation to Olivier Gatera and welcomed William Fillet. "Olivier Gatera leaves behind a strong legacy, and we are truly grateful for his dedication and service. We are equally excited to welcome William Fillet, whose experience and strategic vision make him well-suited to lead RUBiS Energy Uganda into its next phase of innovation and sustainable growth."

RUBiS entered the Ugandan market in 2019 through the strategic acquisition of the assets of two key oil companies, Kobil and Delta Petroleum. This move gave the French multinational an immediate and widespread network of service stations and a strong customer base. Since its entry, RUBiS has embarked on a comprehensive rebranding of its stations and has invested in modernizing its infrastructure and expanding its product offerings. Through these efforts, RUBiS has quickly established itself as a key player in Uganda's energy sector, committed to quality, safety, and innovation.

RUBiS Energy Uganda remains committed to its mission of providing high-quality energy products and services while being a leader in safety and environmental responsibility. The company's continued focus on customer-centric solutions and community engagement is set to thrive under the new leadership.