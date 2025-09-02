Nigeria: Enugu Govt Speaks On 'Gains' of NBA Conference

The Enugu State Government says the state benefitted immensely from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)'s annual general conference at the International Conference Centre in Enugu State.

The conference

The NBA conference was held in the South-eastern state from 25 to 29 August 2025.

Over 20,000 lawyers from across Nigeria were said to have attended the conference at the International Conference Centre in the state.

South African opposition leader Julius Malema and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar were among the dignitaries who made opening remarks at the conference.

'We made huge revenue up to over N6 billion'

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, the Commissioner for Trade, Investment & Industry in Enugu State, Samuel Ogbu-Nwobodo, said the state made "huge revenue" during the conference.

Mr Ogbu-Nwobodo, a lawyer, said he would not speak on the "exact " and "direct gains" of the conference to the state government because he was not part of the committee managing the conference centre for the government.

The commissioner explained that businesses in Enugu State gained over N6 billion from the conference.

"You can't even imagine the (economic) impact of bringing 20,000 lawyers into Enugu.

"If on the average, each of them spent N200,000 (during the conference), multiply that by 20,000 lawyers in attendance.

"We have not even considered their drivers, and other support aides, vendors, service providers from outside the state," he said.

Continuing, Mr Ogbu-Nwobodo said: "So, on the average, if they spent N200,000 each which could be more considering the hotel accommodations, we are talking about infusion of over N6 billion into an economy within a short period of time," he said.

The Commissioner added that the statistics on ground suggests the state gained more than the figure.

Other benefits

Mr Ogbu-Nwobodo said the conference has also opened Enugu State as one of the premier conference destinations in Nigeria.

"It has also showcased the investments, social and economic opportunities that are abundant in the state," he said.

The commissioner argued that the NBA's choice of Enugu for the conference followed the enabling environment, infrastructural development and friendly spirit of Governor Peter Mbah's administration in Enugu State.

"It was really an important turning point for our state and region. And this is just the beginning of the good things that are happening and will continue to happen in our state," he said.

The investment commissioner said the conference was another opportunity to show that there were no longer security issues in Enugu.

"It was an incredible moment of joy and pride for people from Enugu State.

"A lot of people initially felt Enugu State should not host the conference because of security challenges.

"But when they came, they saw it was not so. On Mondays, we go to work, do everything. They saw that Enugu is safe if not the safest in the country," he said.