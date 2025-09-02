Egypt's Sczone Secures $10.2b in Investments Over 38 Months - Chairman

Egypt's General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) had signed contracts for 311 projects over the past 38 months, with total investments reaching $10.2 billion, Chairman Walid Gamal El-Dien said.

Speaking in the main session "Investment Horizons and Growth Strategies" at the Egypt-Bahrain Business Forum in Cairo on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, Gamal El-Dien outlined SCZONE's strategic vision as a national project and integrated hub for investment, manufacturing, and logistics.

He noted that SCZONE has attracted investors from more than 20 countries, reflecting international confidence in its role as a centre for cooperation and sustainable development.

Backed by six seaports and four fully operational industrial zones, the authority now targets 21 sectors, including pharmaceuticals, automotive, rail components, textiles, and renewable energy.

Gamal El-Dien added that SCZONE offers a package of incentives such as customs and tax exemptions, skilled labour availability, and digital services through a one-stop-shop system, ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment.

Amwal Al Ghad English

Edited By SIS