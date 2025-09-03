Rwanda: Rwf70bn Set Aside to Resettle Families for Nyabarongo Dam

The government has earmarked at least Rwf70 billion for expropriation to pave the way for the construction of the Nyabarongo multi-purpose dam, one of Rwanda's largest energy and irrigation projects.

Felix Gakuba, the Managing Director of Energy Development Corporation Ltd, said that some residents affected by the dam construction have already been compensated and relocated.

Others whose files were incomplete are being assisted to complete the requirements and receive payment, he said.

"For those who will be affected by the dam reservoir, their properties and livelihoods are being assessed. They will be resettled in modern settlements created near their original locations and provided with all essential facilities, such as schools and health centres. They will also benefit from economic activities linked to the dam," he explained.

The dam wall is being constructed between Kamonyi District in Ngamba Sector and Gakenke District in Muhondo Sector.

The artificial lake formed by damming the river's water will cover an area of 30 square kilometres.

The dam which will measure 59 metres high will have a reservoir with a capacity of more than 800 million cubic metres.

The project will build a 43.5MW Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant and irrigate 20,000 hectares, in addition to supporting fishing, water transport, and other economic activities.

Officials said the properties to be expropriated include land and houses.

The New Times has learnt that at least 3,400 households will be expropriated.

During the peak construction period, the project is expected to employ about 1,000 Rwandans.

The implementation of the project is expected to cost around Rwf320 billion, excluding expropriation fees.

The Rwf70 billion allocated for expropriation includes amounts intended for direct payments to Project-Affected Persons (PAPs) and for the resettlement of affected people, explained Théoneste Higaniro, Head of Power Generation and Transmission Projects at Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

Filling the water reservoir will be carried out gradually during the rainy season, in a way that avoids causing any problems.

"During the filling of the dam, water levels are expected to decrease slightly, but this will not cause any problems since the process is planned for the rainy season and will take place over an extended period of five months, ensuring no water scarcity arises," Gakuba explained.

He noted that efforts are always made to ensure that negative impacts are minimal compared with the benefits of the project.

"There are small areas that will be affected by the dam, but we are working closely with the Rwanda Mining Board to ensure that no licence holders in mining are adversely affected in an unclear or unfair manner."

In 2020, the governments of Rwanda and China signed a framework agreement enabling China, through the China Exim Bank, to extend a concessional loan worth $214 million to facilitate the construction of the Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant.