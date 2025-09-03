Rwanda: Musanze - 10 Things to Know About New $80m Waste-to-Energy Plant

Valuation of properties in Musanze District has begun to pave the way for Rwanda's first large-scale waste-to-energy plant, a $80 million project expected to turn garbage into electricity, create jobs, and cut pollution.

The project, to be implemented by Waste Power Plant Ltd (WPP), was discussed last week among project developers, Musanze District officials and other stakeholders.

Musanze district generates 84 tonnes of waste per day.

Alex Kanayoge, the Executive Secretary of Musanze District, has urged residents to effectively participate in the property valuation for expropriation.

He said Musanze is a rapidly expanding city, with easier access to municipal waste.

Below are 10 things about the project:

1. Handling 400 tonnes of waste daily

The Kavumu waste-to-power plant will continuously incinerate 400 tonnes of waste per day.

The plant also aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create employment opportunities.

A detailed feasibility study will be conducted by SMEC International Pty Ltd from Australia.

The goal is to incinerate waste from all major cities across the country, with the aim of protecting the environment and keeping cities clean.

"The project will also help clean polluted water from the Mpenge River to be used," he said.

2. 15 MW generation

The plant will generate 15 MW for the national electricity grid.

The plant's location, between other power stations such as Mukungwa I and II and Rwaza-Muko, will facilitate its connection to the national grid.

3. How waste-to-power generation operates

Municipal solid waste (MSW) is collected from households, businesses, or industries.

Non-combustible and recyclable materials (like metals and glass) are separated. Organic or combustible materials are retained for energy generation. Waste is burned at high temperatures (850-1100°C) in a furnace.

Heat from combustion boils water to produce steam. The steam drives turbines that generate electricity. Bottom ash can be used in construction.

4. Cost

The project is expected to be implemented within 30 months from now, with an estimated total cost of $80 million, said Eric Ntwali, the project coordinator.

Musanze District was selected due to its rapid expansion and central location among other major waste-producing cities, particularly Kigali and Rubavu, he said.

The investment recovery will be achieved in eight years with a $10 million annual cash flow.

5. Sub-factory for ash processing

The plant will have a sub-factory for ash processing.

Ash from waste incineration will be processed into alkali-silica reaction-controlled cement, fertiliser for agricultural soil amendment, as well as other materials like tiles for road pavement.

6. Project phases

The first phase of the project implementation will incinerate waste and generate 15 MW. The second phase will establish the sub-factory for ash processing, while the third phase will expand the plant's capacity.

7. 45 households to be compensated

"We will expropriate 37 hectares and 45 houses in Kavumu Village," he said.

8. Over 700 people to get jobs

The project will create more than 500 permanent jobs and empower 200 temporary workers, Ntwari added.

9. Training centre

The plant will establish a continental-level training centre to build capacity in renewable energy and waste-to-energy technologies.

"Countries can send students to learn the technologies," he noted.

10. Selling carbon credits

He added that discussions with partners are under way to sell carbon credits on the carbon market.

Carbon markets are trading systems in which carbon credits (representing tonnes of reduced or avoided emissions) are bought and sold.

One carbon credit is a tradable unit with monetary value representing one metric tonne of carbon emissions reduced or removed from the atmosphere.

Companies or individuals can use these markets to offset their greenhouse gas emissions by purchasing credits from entities or countries that reduce or remove emissions.