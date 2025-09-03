Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF, Tshabangu Share U.S.$3.6 Million in Political Parties Finances

3 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

ZANU PF will get ZW$102,343,972.50 of this year's ZW$147,682,500 political parties financing purse, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.

The ruling party's "opposite number," the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), headed by controversial politician Sengezo Tshabangu, will get ZW$45,338,527, which is about US$1,133,463 on the informal market.

Zanu PF claimed 69.3% of the 2023 vote against CCC's 30.7%.

The percentage is what is used as per the Political Parties (Finance) Act to determine how much parties that exceed the 5% threshold are paid by the state.

With firebrand politician Nelson Chamisa having been forced out of the CCC, Tshabangu and other senior members will, as has become the norm, determine the fate of the millions.

Tshabangu's role as leader of opposition in Parliament has been questioned since taking over the party.

Words of support to President Emmerson Mnangagwa after a visit to his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe were used by analysts as evidence that he had either been bought or was a willing participant in the demise of the promising opposition party.

Left with very few loyalists in Parliament after many were recalled by Tshabangu, CCC opposition figures backing Chamisa have been left powerless.

