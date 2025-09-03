Tanzania Conducts Maiden Forest Obstacle Racing At Mount Meru

Arusha — TANZANIA has, for the first time, conducted an obstacle racing event at the foot of the country's second-highest peak, Mount Meru.

Organized by the Quality Sports Promoters, the maiden obstacle race held over the weekend was this time included in the annual Meru Forest Adventure Race, which entered its third season in 2025.

Arumeru District Commissioner (DC) Ahmed Mwinyi was among the participants and admitted that the obstacles were so challenging that he got lost in the forest.

Meru Forest Adventure Racing events are usually staged inside the Meru-Usa Forest Reserve, mapped on the escarpments of Mount Meru, being preceded by a night of camping in the trees.

According to one of the race organizers, Xavier Chuwa they had to involve experts from Europe to come and assist in creating the landscape for the obstacle race, which despite being conducted for the first time, was very successful.

"Obstacle racing is a popular sport in European countries, but this is the first time the event is taking place in Tanzania; therefore, we invited them to come and assist in mapping the routes, establishing challenging obstacles, and coordinating the running," Chuwa maintained.

The organizer said it was all done in the thick forest of Meru, and therefore creating another form of tourism which can be undertaken by both locals and foreigners, because the area is very accessible and closer to Arusha City.

Other than the 'Obstacle Racing,' the Meru Forest Adventures comprised the usual athletics marathons of different distances, cycling and enduro motorbiking, forest walk, bird watching and meditation.

More than 1,500 participants took part in the third season of Meru Forest Adventures, among them those who ran in the obstacle race.

The conservation officer from the Tanzania Forestry Services (TFS), Yusuph Tango, said the adventures are among a series of sporting events coordinated by the agency to encourage people to get closer to nature.

"The newly introduced obstacle racing, for instance, compels participants to make long tours and detours of waterfalls, forests," stated Tango.

The Arumeru District Commissioner, Mwinyi Ahmed Mwinyi, who graced the event, also took part in racing in the 5 5-kilometer run and admitted that he got lost in the forest.

"The environment was good and the racing spectacular, especially those who designed the routes," added the Commissioner.