South Africa: Limpopo Villagers Block Roads Demanding Water

2 September 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Judas Sekwela

"The problem is not water. It's the poor leadership who are not willing to serve the people."

Villagers from Ga-Sekgopo outside Modjadjiskloof in Limpopo took to the streets on Monday in a desperate plea for water.

The protesters blocked the busy R81 road with stones, rubble, and burning debris to draw the Mopani District Municipality's attention to their water shortage.

According to the protesters, the village has been without running water since June when a borehole failed. They say the borehole supplies water to more than 500 households and in spite of repeated complaints, nothing has been done to fix the water supply.

On Friday, 29 August, speaking at Rivala village, Mopani District Municipality Executive Mayor, Pule Shai said the borehole had been fixed and the villagers of Ga-Sekgopo did have water. But the villagers said there was still no water.

The municipality's spokesperson, Odas Ngobeni said the borehole would have to be drilled again. He said there was no timeline for the drilling.

"The problem is not water. It's the poor leadership who are not willing to serve the people," said community leader Timothy Maluleke. "No one is even reporting to the villagers about what is going on."

"It was heartbreaking to see pensioners protesting," he said.

Villagers said some families had to walk to nearby villages to collect water. Some bought water from households with private boreholes, paying up to R200 a week.

"We feel abandoned because our children can't go to school and workers can't go to work clean," said Phetole Mohale.

The protest caused major traffic delays along the R81, a key route connecting rural Limpopo to major towns.

