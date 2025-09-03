South Africa: Fed Up Gqeberha Residents Close Clinic

A petition signed by 200 people demands the local health service improve

Residents shut the NU2 Motherwell clinic in Gqeberha all of Monday, alleging misconduct by some employees at the facility.

A petition signed by 200 people, requests urgent action to ensure shorter waiting times, sufficient medical staff and supplies, proper attention and care for patients, and a reliable and efficient service.

Community leader Mpumelelo Ndlumbini said people queue at the clinic as early as 3am and yet they are still turned away. He said the staff accept very few patients a day and don't conduct triage. He said there are four nurses and they should be able to attend to more patients than just 20 people a day. Ndlumbini claimed that nurses only started work around 10am and knocked off early.

Bulelani Gangca, a voluntary night patroller, said they have to escort patients to the clinic in the early hours. "Instead of patrolling several streets, we end up waiting for people at street corners and escorting them to the clinic."

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana acknowledged there were staff shortages but said there were no essential medicine stock shortages. He said to address long queues, the department has implemented a Central Chronic Medicine Dispensing and Distribution program, where patients can collect chronic medication from designated pick-up points, including pharmacies and community centres.

Nelson Mandela health district human resources director Mzoli Njalo came to the clinic and accepted the residents' petition. "We heard all your grievances and we will respond in at least 14 days as per the policy of the department," he told the crowd.

He said there were limited resources, "but we will try our best".

On allegations of misconduct raised against some nurses, Njalo said the department would institute investigations.