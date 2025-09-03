Zimbabwe: Govt Sets New Fees for NGO Registration

2 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai Ziumbwa

The Government has introduced new registration fees for Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) under a statutory instrument gazetted this week.

According to Statutory Instrument 82 of 2025, international organisations seeking registration will now pay US$250, while local groups will be charged US$150 payable at the official bank rate.

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare announced the changes citing Section 28 of the Private Voluntary Organisations Act [Chapter 17:05].

"These regulations may be cited as the Private Voluntary Organisations (Registration) Fees Regulations, 2025," the notice stated.

The new fees, which take effect immediately apply to both international and local PVOs operating in the country.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

