Zimbabwe Begins Inventory of Historical Sites in Mozambique

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Benvinda Levi has announced that the Zimbabwean government has begun an inventory of historical sites and of their citizens who died in Mozambique during the struggle for liberation from colonial rule.

Zimbabwe gained its independence from British rule on April 18, 1980. During the liberation struggle, many Zimbabweans settled in Mozambican territory, especially in the central province of Manica, where both countries share a border.

According to Levi - who was speaking to reporters on Monday, in Maputo, minutes after the end of a courtesy meeting granted to Zimbabwe's Deputy President, Kembo Dugish Mohadi - "the Deputy President came to Mozambique on a mission related to the monuments built in Mozambique to commemorate the deaths of Zimbabwean citizens.'

The Prime Minister explained that the Zimbabwean mission will be accompanied by experts, including archaeologists, who will gather the necessary information to provide Zimbabweans with more information about their historical journey towards independence.

Mohadi, for his part, said that during the meeting, both countries discussed several issues, highlighting "concern for creating better conditions for both peoples, Mozambicans and Zimbabweans.'

"We also discussed what we should do to improve the lives of our people economically; and we emphasized that, yes, we have our independence, we have our parliaments, we have our judiciary. But what we still don't have is economic independence', he said.

