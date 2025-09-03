Ethiopia: Dangote to Build $2.5b Fertilizer Plant in Ethiopia

2 September 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest person, has signed a $2.5 billion agreement with Ethiopia to build a fertilizer plant
  • The facility will be located in Gode, in Ethiopia's eastern Somali region, and is expected to produce 3 million metric tons of fertilizer annually once operational
  • Under the agreement, Dangote will hold a 60% stake while EIH will own the remaining 40%

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest person, has signed a $2.5 billion agreement with Ethiopia to build a fertilizer plant aimed at reducing the continent's reliance on imports.

The facility will be located in Gode, in Ethiopia's eastern Somali region, and is expected to produce 3 million metric tons of fertilizer annually once operational, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement on X. The deal was signed Thursday in Addis Ababa between state-owned Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) and Dangote Group.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Under the agreement, Dangote will hold a 60% stake while EIH will own the remaining 40%. Brook Taye, CEO of EIH, said the partnership is designed to strengthen Ethiopia's agricultural base and enhance self-sufficiency in farm inputs.

Dangote said the investment reflects a "shared vision to industrialize Africa and achieve food security across the continent." Ethiopia, where agriculture accounts for more than a third of GDP, currently relies heavily on imported fertilizer.

Daba's newsletter is now on Substack. Sign up here to get the best of Africa's investment landscape

Key Takeaways

The $2.5 billion investment marks one of Ethiopia's largest industrial projects and underscores Africa's push to expand domestic fertilizer production. Fertilizer imports account for billions in foreign exchange outflows across the continent, constraining agricultural productivity and food security. Dangote's expansion into Ethiopia adds to his growing portfolio of fertilizer and refinery assets in Nigeria, strengthening his role in Africa's industrialization drive. For Ethiopia, the venture is strategic: it supports Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's broader economic reforms while reducing vulnerability to currency pressures and global supply disruptions. If successful, the plant could help boost crop yields, cut import dependence, and position Ethiopia as a regional fertilizer hub. The partnership also illustrates how African states are turning to private capital to fund critical infrastructure, while offering investors long-term growth opportunities tied to food demand in one of the world's fastest-growing populations.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.