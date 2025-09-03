Africa: In Ethiopia, Building Better Livelihoods Through Poultry Farming

press release

Imran Abba Jihad, a disabled farmer in southwest Ethiopia, improved his livelihood through poultry farming under the Livestock and Fisheries Sector Development Project (LFSDP), gaining income, skills, and food security.

LFSDP, a national initiative backed by the World Bank, has empowered 3.2 million farmers--including women, youth, and people with disabilities--by providing training, livestock, equipment, veterinary services, and market access.

The project is part of Ethiopia's broader plan to boost agricultural productivity, improve food and nutrition security, and build a more inclusive and climate-resilient rural economy.

Imran Abba Jihad is a farmer in Serbo Kebele, in the Jimma Zone of Oromia, in Southern Ethiopia. He lives with his family of five and has a disability. Before joining the Livestock and Fisheries Sector Development Project (LFSDP), he had no income-generating activities and only limited experience in poultry farming. His livelihood was uncertain and his family faced food insecurity.

In 2023, Imran joined the Kena Poultry Production & Marketing Primary Cooperative, one of the many grassroots initiatives supported by LFSDP, which specifically includes disabled farmers. Through the cooperative, Imran and other members received 6,500 day-old chicks (DOCs), along with a modern poultry house, equipment, starter feed, and a matching grant of 1,583,000 ETB. They also underwent training in poultry production and disease control through the Farmers Field School approach.

The Livestock Farmers Field School approach is a hands-on training method that helps farmers build practical skills by working directly with animals in real-life settings. Instead of just listening to lectures, farmers learn by doing--managing livestock, sharing experiences with peers, and solving problems collaboratively. This approach builds confidence and skills, allowing farmers like Imran to better understand poultry health, disease control, and production techniques. By learning through real-life practice and peer support, farmers become more self-reliant and capable of improving their livelihoods sustainably over time.

Even though they had no prior experience, he and his cooperative team successfully managed DOCs over 45-day cycles.

Imran now earns regular dividends from the cooperative. He also has 20 young hens at home providing fresh eggs to support his family's needs. "Previously, I had no job, no income, and no experience with day-old chicks," he said. "Now I have savings and eggs for my family. I'm very grateful for the project's support."

The cooperative has produced 20,000 DOCs over five rounds, maintaining a low 2% mortality rate. With total revenues of 4,600,000 ETB and a net profit of 1,032,000 ETB, or 206,400 ETB per round on average, members like Imran are inspired to expand their operations. In Ethiopia, the LFSDP project has given a disabled farmer a pathway out of poverty and brought economic stability to his household.

LFSDP is a six-year initiative funded by the World Bank, the Government of Ethiopia, and local beneficiaries. With a budget of $176.2 million, the LFSDP project supports farmers in Ethiopia's highlands by improving value chains in poultry, dairy, ruminant red meat, and fisheries. It provides training, inputs, and market access, focusing especially on women, youth, and people with disabilities. To date, the LFSDP project has supported 3.2 million Ethiopian farmers, of whom 25% women, through agricultural assets or services.

In Ethiopia, agriculture is vital to the economy, employing nearly 80% of the workforce and contributing around 40% of GDP. But productivity remains low. For example, traditional cows produce only 1.5 liters of milk per day, and local chickens lay just 50 eggs a year. LFSDP aims to change that by helping small farmers adopt better breeds, access veterinary care, and connect to markets.

LFSDP has built a wide network of support across the country. So far, the project has achieved the following:

Formed 10,330 Common Interest Groups (CIGs) with over 100,000 members (38% women, 27% youth).

Supported 478 cooperatives serving more than 45,000 farmers (39% women).

Strengthened 59 unions benefiting 1.6 million people (53% women).

Achieved a 52% female participation rate across all membership groups.

In the district of Kersa Woreda alone, where Imran lives, the project is making a real difference, supporting 191 groups and 9 cooperatives and thus helping 3,770 farmers work toward better, more sustainable livelihoods. Importantly, it has also created 50 jobs specifically for people with disabilities, opening doors to inclusion and opportunity in the heart of the community.

The LFSDP also aligns with Ethiopia's Ten-Year Development Plan (2021-2030), which recognizes livestock as a driver of economic growth, job creation, and food security. The government has set bold targets: increasing milk production from 4.37 to 11.8 billion liters, boosting meat production nearly sixfold, and significantly raising egg and poultry output.

The plan emphasizes the importance of promoting better livestock breeds and enhancing productivity, alongside improving veterinary and animal health services to ensure overall herd well-being. It also focuses on adopting sustainable practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and restore soil health, contributing to environmental resilience. Additionally, the plan aims to strengthen value chains and improve market access, particularly by encouraging greater involvement from the private sector to drive innovation and investment.

With these strategies, Ethiopia aims to improve rural livelihoods, strengthen food and nutrition security, and support a more sustainable agriculture sector. For individuals like Imran, LFSDP has provided a practical opportunity to earn an income and support his family. Initiatives like this contribute to building a more inclusive and resilient rural economy over time.