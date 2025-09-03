Uganda: Lukwago Raises Alarm Over Besigye's Health After Court No-Show

2 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jamila Mulindwa

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has raised fresh concerns over the health of jailed opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye, revealing that the former presidential candidate is in a critical state and unable to move.

This follows Besigye's no-show at the High Court Criminal Division on Monday, where he and co-accused Hajj Obeid Lutale were expected to take plea on charges of treason and misprision of treason.

The session was adjourned to October 1 after both men failed to appear.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Lukwago, who is also Besigye's lawyer, described a worrying scene during a recent visit to Luzira Prison.

"It is sad Besigye is not here," Lukwago said. "When we went to visit him, he was in a room and can't leave. He is not well. Hajji Obeid Lutale told us he is experiencing dizziness, and by evening yesterday, no one could see him. Let us pray that he gets better."

Besigye, who was arrested in Nairobi last November and forcibly returned to Uganda, has been in detention ever since. In March, he staged a hunger strike protesting his trial before a military court -- a protest that severely affected his health.

His frail condition during a brief appearance before a magistrate in Kampala earlier this year left supporters in tears.

Monday's missed court appearance has now intensified concerns about his well-being, especially given continued reports that he is not receiving adequate medical attention in prison.

At Monday's session, the state informed the court that letters had been received from Besigye and Lutale explaining their absence -- with Besigye citing illness, and Lutale claiming he had not been properly informed of the court date.

Lukwago and fellow defense lawyers maintain that Besigye's deteriorating condition, as well as his objections to the presiding judge, have made it impossible for him to participate in the proceedings under current conditions.

They have filed a formal request for Justice Emmanuel Baguma to recuse himself from the case, citing a lack of confidence in a fair trial.

The judge ruled that the matter would be addressed when all accused are physically present in court and postponed the case to October 1, 2025.

Besigye's legal team and family have reiterated calls for his immediate transfer to a proper medical facility, warning that his continued detention under the current conditions amounts to "cruel and degrading treatment."

