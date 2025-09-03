Uganda: Over 1 Billion People Living With Mental Health Conditions

More than one billion people are living with mental health conditions globally, with disorders such as anxiety and depression causing severe human and economic costs, according to two new reports released by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The reports, World Mental Health Today and the Mental Health Atlas 2024, reveal that mental health conditions are now the second leading cause of long-term disability worldwide, and the global response remains far behind what is needed.

WHO is calling on countries, including Uganda, to urgently invest in mental health systems, reform outdated laws, and expand access to care.

"Mental health services remain underfunded and under prioritised," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Investing in mental health means investing in people, communities, and economies - an investment no country can afford to neglect."

The report highlights that while many countries have improved their mental health policies since 2020, actual service delivery, legal reforms, and financing remain limited.

Government spending on mental health remains at just 2% of total health budgets globally, with low-income countries such as Uganda spending as little as US$ 0.04 per person.

In Uganda, mental health care is still heavily centralised, with most specialised services available only at Butabika National Referral Hospital in Kampala.

According to WHO data, Uganda continues to face a critical shortage of mental health professionals, with far fewer than the recommended number per 100,000 people. Most people with mental health disorders in rural areas go untreated.

"Access to mental health services in Uganda is still very limited, especially outside urban centres," said Kamara Nathan, a mental health advocate.

"We see the consequences in increased suicide cases, substance abuse, and untreated mental illness."

Globally, suicide claimed 727,000 lives in 2021, with young people among the most affected. WHO warns that at the current rate of progress, the world will achieve only a 12% reduction in suicide rates by 2030 - far short of the Sustainable Development Goal target of a one-third reduction.

The new reports also show that women are disproportionately affected by mental health conditions, with higher prevalence rates of depression and anxiety.

In Uganda, cultural stigma continues to prevent many women from seeking help. Experts say gender-based violence and poverty contribute significantly to mental health issues among women.

"We need to break the silence and stigma around mental health," said Kamara Nathan, a mental health advocate. "People are suffering in silence because they are afraid of being labelled or isolated."

While Uganda has included mental health in its Health Sector Development Plan and developed policies to integrate mental health into primary health care, implementation remains weak due to limited funding and political will.

Only 45% of countries globally have mental health laws fully in line with international human rights standards, and fewer than 10% have transitioned to modern, community-based care models.

Most care still takes place in psychiatric hospitals, with many admissions occurring involuntarily and some lasting more than a year.

Despite these challenges, the WHO noted some progress. Over 80% of countries now include mental health and psychosocial support in their emergency response plans, up from 39% in 2020.

Telehealth and outpatient mental health services are also becoming more widely available, though access remains uneven.

As the world prepares for the United Nations High-Level Meeting on Mental Health and Noncommunicable Diseases on September 25, WHO has called for stronger global action.

"We are calling on all governments to act with urgency," said Dr Dévora Kestel, Director of WHO's Mental Health and Substance Use Department. "That means increasing mental health financing, reforming outdated laws, and building strong, community-based systems of care."

Ugandan officials say efforts are underway to train more mental health workers and to expand access at regional referral hospitals, but progress is slow.

"This is a wake-up call for Uganda," said Dr Jane Aceng, Minister of Health. "We must move mental health higher up the national agenda.

Every Ugandan deserves access to quality mental health care - not just in Kampala, but everywhere."

The WHO's latest findings serve as a call to action for countries like Uganda, where mental health needs are growing but resources remain scarce.

Without urgent investment and reform, experts warn that the burden of mental illness will only worsen - with devastating consequences for individuals, families, and the economy.