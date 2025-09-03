Zimbabwe: Govt Announces Ban On Tinted Vehicle Windows - Says Move to Curb Crime

AUTHORITIES have announced a nationwide ban on tinted windows for all private vehicles and public transport, except for government VIP and security cars, effective immediately.

This was said by Provincial Affairs and Devolution secretary Tafadzwa Muguti on Tuesday, citing an increase in crimes committed in such vehicles, including the recent rape of a grade seven girl in an omnibus.

"All provinces will enforce a complete ban on private vehicles and public transporters having tinted windows on their vehicles, except for government VIP and security vehicles all those manufactured with standard shades of tint.

"This follows an increase in crime in transportation vehicles especially mushikashika, armed robbers and other criminals and also the recent rape of a grade seven girl in an omnibus.

"So we will not be allowing any commuter omnibus to have tint," Muguti said.

Muguti also urged the public to comply with the directive, warning that vehicles with tinted windows will be impounded.

"Tinted windows are not allowed in public vehicles and all of those of you who have tints where the police will not be able to see the people driving or passengers, please remove your tinted windows immediately or the police will do it for you or the vehicle will be impounded," he added.

A 13-year-old was recently raped at the Rezende bus terminus in Harare, which ignited anger, with some civil society organisations petitioning government to implement measures to address the situation.