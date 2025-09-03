Uganda: MPs Pin Abodo On Besigye Detention, Bail Controversies During Vetting

Newly appointed Principal Judge, Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo, was on the defensive before Parliament's Appointments Committee on Tuesday, as lawmakers grilled her on the prolonged detention of opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye.

Dr Besigye and his associate Obeid Lutale as well as some opposition National Unity Platform supporters such as Anthony Agaba, alias Bobi Young, who has spent nearly 10 months on remand.

Abodo, until recently the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), appeared for vetting following her appointment by President Museveni to replace Justice Flavian Zeija, now Deputy Chief Justice.

But her confirmation process was dominated by sharp criticism from MPs over her handling of politically sensitive bail cases and continued prosecution of civilians in military courts.

While the vetting session was held behind closed doors, MPs Joel Ssenyonyi and Asuman Basalirwa publicly voiced their concerns afterward--citing Justice Abodo's failure to enforce the Supreme Court ruling that outlawed trial of civilians in military courts and her silence on the plight of detainees like Besigye.

"Bail is a constitutional right and should not be treated as a privilege," said Asuman Basalirwa, MP for Bugiri Municipality.

"We expected the DPP's office to act in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling. The continued military detention of civilians, especially after they are granted bail, is unacceptable--and Dr. Kizza Besigye's case is the clearest example."

Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi added that several National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters remain illegally detained in military facilities, with no DPP intervention to secure their release or stop their unlawful prosecution.

"At the end of her term as DPP, Justice Abodo failed to uphold justice for many civilians like Bobi Young, Achileo Kivumbi, and Eddy Mutwe, who are still languishing in military detention," Ssenyonyi said.

"This undermines the authority of civilian courts and erodes public trust in the justice system."

The MPs challenged Abodo to restore judicial independence and act decisively in her new role as Principal Judge, especially by addressing the politically fraught handling of bail and unlawful detentions.

Basalirwa further urged her to work closely with stakeholders to develop clear, enforceable bail guidelines, noting that inconsistent decisions and political interference have damaged perceptions of fairness in the judiciary.

"Her priority must be restoring confidence in the rule of law and tackling the enormous case backlog in our courts," he said.

Justice Abodo, who declined to speak to journalists after the session, is known for her work in the DPP's office since 2020, where she led several high-profile anti-corruption prosecutions.

Her appointment to Principal Judge signals continued trust from President Museveni, but also raises fresh questions about judicial independence in politically sensitive cases.

If confirmed, she will be responsible for supervising the High Court and overseeing the performance of judicial officers--placing her at the center of Uganda's justice system at a time of heightened political and legal scrutiny.