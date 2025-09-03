Uganda: Grammy-Winning Saxophonist Kenny G Set for Debut Uganda Concert This Month

Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G will perform in Uganda for the first time on September 28, 2025, in what is expected to be a landmark music event at Mestil Hotel, Kampala.

The concert, organised by Malembe Lifestyle--East Africa's leading curator of premium musical experiences--will feature a one-night-only performance by the world's best-selling instrumentalist. Fenon Events will handle production, while MTV Uganda is the lead sponsor.

Kenny G, whose smooth jazz classics such as Songbird, Forever in Love, and Sentimental have captivated global audiences for decades, has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. His Kampala show promises an intimate and unforgettable evening for jazz enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

"Bringing Kenny G to Kampala is a historic achievement and a testament to Uganda's growing stature on the international entertainment map," said Afsa Umutesi, Events Director at Malembe Lifestyle. "This is not just a concert--it is an immersive and luxurious cultural experience."

Tickets are available in phases, with Gold Early Bird (Phase 1) priced at Shs 200,000, Phase 2 at Shs 250,000, and gate tickets at Shs 300,000. VIP tables are going for Shs 6 million.

The event will combine Mestil Hotel's elegant ambience with Kenny G's timeless artistry, offering a rare opportunity for Ugandan audiences to experience one of the world's most iconic musicians live.

Previously, Fenon has produced international concerts by Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Kirk Franklin and Maverick City, Cece Winans, Beenie Man, Adekunle Gold, Bien, Fally Ipupa, Shaggy , Kiz Daniel, Kirk Whalum , Diamond Platinumz, Boyz II Men , Costa Titch and Chike among others, held in Kampala.