South Africa: Education Board Urges Calm as Matrics Prepare for Exams - South African News Briefs - September 3, 2025

Students Urged to Stop School Disruptions as Matrics Prepare for Final Exams

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has urged pupils to avoid disrupting schooling as matrics prepare for their exams, reports EWN. This follows incidents at Vista High School in Bo-Kaap, where learners damaged a newly installed fence, causing major disruptions. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that communication had been sent to parents regarding pupil behaviour. Hammond added that such behaviour interrupts teaching and learning, particularly while Grade 12 learners are writing trial exams ahead of their final National Senior Certificate exams next month.

Court to Rule on Bail for Three Women Accused of Insurance-Related Murders

The Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo is set to deliver judgment on the bail application of a former police sergeant and her two accomplices, accused of insurance-related killings, reports SABC News. Rachel Kutumela, her sister Anna Shokane, and daughter Florah Shokane have been applying for bail since December last year. The three allegedly planned the murders the murders of nine people for insurance payouts amounting to R10 million. Kutumela faces 32 charges, including nine counts of murder, fraud, and money laundering. Anna faces three murder charges, and Florah has been charged with murder, fraud, and money laundering. The court heard the accused transferred funds amongst each other after receiving insurance payouts.

Road Safety Group Urges Motorists to Obey Traffic Laws

Road Safety Partnership South Africa is calling on motorists to respect the country's traffic laws, reports EWN. This follows new data from the City of Cape Town showing a rise in red-light violations. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the city's Traffic Services recorded more than 2,7 million offences. Chairperson Eugene Herbert said that driver behaviour must be addressed. He said that this kind of poor driving behaviour is happening in other parts of the country.

