Africa: Malawi's Political Parties Pledge Health Commitments Ahead of Elections: Lessons Learned on Fostering Cross Party Agreement on Women's, Children's and Adolescents' Health

Hester Nyasulu is the Country Director of Amref Health Africa in Malawi.

As Malawi prepares for national elections this September, women's, children's, and adolescents' health has taken center stage in political dialogue. In a two-day engagement organized by Amref Health Africa in Malawi under the Collaborative Advocacy Action Plan (CAAP), more than 20 civil society organizations met with the country's four major political parties—MCP, UTM, UDF, and DPP—to shape manifesto commitments before polling day.

Political Leaders Respond to a Common Call

Senior political figures attended, including ministers, presidential advisors, and party secretaries general, signaling the weight of the discussions. To bring the four political parties to the table, we approached each party with a tailored value proposition anchored in their existing commitments to public welfare. Rather than framing the meeting as a negotiation, we positioned it as a strategic opportunity to co-shape a national health agenda that reflects cross-party consensus. Similarly, the collaboration among 20 CSOs was facilitated through joint planning sessions under the CAAP initiative, drawing on their unique mandates and prior mapping that identified their complementary strengths.

MCP: Spokesperson and Minister of Higher Education, Hon. Dr. Jessie Kabwira, announced that the party's 2025–2030 manifesto aligns with CAAP priorities, committing to upgrade the 60-40 gender law to a 50-50 target and to reserve four cabinet seats for youth leaders.

UTM: Secretary General Hon. Willet Karonga praised the "strategic timing" of the engagement as the party continues finalizing its manifesto, agreeing to include Abuja declaration 15% target in the parties' plans.

UDF: Party President Atupele Muluzi pledged to increase domestic budget allocations for maternal, newborn, and adolescent health, with the aim of cutting donor dependence.

DPP: Presidential advisor Hon. Chimwemwe Chipungu acknowledged deep health sector gaps and promised long-term solutions, saying Malawi's future relies on a strong and functioning health system.

Lessons for Advocacy: How You Can Implement a Similar Approach

CSOs drew several lessons from the engagement:

Timing was critical: Dialogues took place while manifestos were still being developed.

Youth and women's voices mattered: Their presence lent authenticity and urgency to the advocacy.

Preparation worked: CSOs reviewed manifestos in advance, aligning messages with CAAP goals.

Media amplified impact: Ten outlets covered the event after journalists received background and calls-to-action.

Different party perspectives required broad framing: Balancing health interventions with social and economic determinants widened political support.

High-level attendance added legitimacy: Senior party leaders' involvement elevated the issues as national priorities.

Global frameworks reinforced commitments: References to the Abuja Declaration highlighted the broader significance of national pledges.

Policy Implications: Where Do We Go From Here

While the dialogues secured broad commitments—from allocating 15% of the national budget to health to ending child marriage and promoting youth leadership—civil society emphasized that these promises must now move from paper to practice.

Health Financing: The pledges underscore the need for consistent domestic funding to strengthen Malawi's health system and reduce donor reliance.

Representation: Plans to enshrine 50-50 gender representation and cabinet seats for youth will demand follow-through in legislation and governance.

Sustainability: Long-term solutions stressed by political leaders must be matched with institutional reforms to build a resilient health sector.

Accountability: Continued engagement after elections will be crucial to ensure that manifesto promises are carried into implementation.

Looking Ahead

By convening political leaders, CSOs, and the media, Amref Malawi and CAAP partners positioned themselves as key players in health advocacy. The engagement showed that evidence-based advocacy, inclusive participation, and high-level dialogue can shape national priorities—and lay the groundwork for healthier futures for Malawi's women, children, and adolescents.

