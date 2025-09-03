South Africa: Kariega Clinic Still Closed Seven Weeks After Gang Shooting

3 September 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

Area has seen a surge in gang crime, residents say

Rosedale Clinic in Kariega remains closed almost two months after a patient was injured in a gang-related shooting outside the building.

Staff say they are traumatised and too afraid to return to work. Patients are currently being served at two other sites: the Tambo Multipurpose Centre and the Uniting Reformed Church Ebenhaeser.

It is uncertain when the clinic will reopen. "Once we are assured of the safety of our patients and staff, then we will return," said Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana. This is the responsibility of the police, he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said additional resources had been allocated to assist with crime prevention in Kamesh.

"This was not the first time shooting incidents happened around Rosedale Clinic," said ward councillor Georgen Miggels (DA). "There were times when the clinic had to be closed due to gang violence, but now it's about seven weeks."

55-year-old Suzan Peterson says she went to the Tambo Multipurpose Centre on Friday but was told to return on Tuesday because her file was still at Rosedale Clinic.

Reverend Mark Manasse of the Uniting Reformed Church said that they are not charging the health department for the use of the church.

Kariega residents marched in August against rising crime in the area and demanded better policing.

