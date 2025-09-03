Somalia: Somali Defence Minister Visits Serbian Military Tech Institute, Eyes Defence Cooperation

Belgrade — Somalia's Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, on Tuesday visited the Military Technical Institute in Belgrade, as part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government of Somalia to strengthen the country's defence capabilities through international cooperation.

Minister Fiqi was received by senior Serbian defence officials and taken on a tour of the facility, one of Serbia's premier research and development centres in military technology.

During the visit, he was given detailed briefings on the Institute's cutting-edge work in areas such as unmanned aerial systems, weapons platforms, and other high-tech defence innovations.

According to officials present at the event, discussions focused on potential areas of defence collaboration, particularly in support of Somalia's efforts to modernise its armed forces and improve national security infrastructure.

"The visit reflects Somalia's strategic interest in enhancing the operational capabilities of the Somali National Army (SNA) and building strong defence partnerships with trusted international allies," a Somali defence official said, speaking on condition of anonymity as discussions are ongoing.

The tour of the institute comes at a time when the Somali government is intensifying military reforms and seeking greater self-reliance in counterterrorism and national defence operations, particularly in the fight against the al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab.

Serbia, known for its long-standing military-industrial base, has in recent years expanded its defence diplomacy with a number of African and Middle Eastern countries, offering technological expertise and training support.

While no formal agreement was announced during the visit, both sides signalled interest in deepening dialogue around defence innovation and knowledge transfer.

Minister Fiqi's tour is part of a broader diplomatic initiative to diversify Somalia's security partnerships beyond traditional allies, amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa.