Somalia: Former Somali MP Abdi Barre Jibril Hails Opposition Dialogue As Vital to Country's Stability

Mogadishu — Former Somali lawmaker Abdi Barre Jibril has praised ongoing consultations by opposition leaders in Mogadishu, describing them as crucial efforts to rescue the country from a deepening political crisis.

In an exclusive interview with Shabelle Media Network, Jibril expressed concern over the current political deadlock and commended the unity and dialogue among opposition figures under the so-called National Salvation Council.

"I strongly welcome the initiatives being taken by the opposition, especially the meetings they are holding to deliberate on the country's worsening situation," Jibril said. "This is a positive step that shows there is still political hope and national conscience working to save the country."

The former MP's remarks come amid increasing public anxiety over Somalia's political trajectory, as opposition groups intensify their activities in the capital to discuss the country's future and the federal government's controversial approach to elections and governance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Jibril also called on the federal leadership to seriously consider the concerns and proposals coming from various segments of society, warning that ignoring such voices could plunge the country into deeper political turmoil.

"The government must listen. Dismissing genuine concerns will only widen the rift and risk further instability," he cautioned.

His comments follow recent reports that Villa Somalia has reached agreements with some opposition leaders, including former Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Sharmarke, who have expressed support for the government's latest electoral roadmap.

Despite this, critics argue that the process lacks inclusivity and transparency, and warn that a failure to reach a broad consensus could reignite tensions.