Zimbabwe: Bombing of Job Sikhala's House Raises Fears of Renewed Attacks Targeting Zanu-PF Critics

3 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

HUMAN rights defenders have criticised the recent bombing of opposition leader Job Sikhala's Chitungwiza home, amid fears of a renewed wave of raids on properties linked to exiled Zimbabweans.

The alleged bombing of Sikhala's house while he was away in South Africa raises the spectre of a fresh campaign of political persecution, says human rights activist Munacho Humbasha.

He says the attack on Sikhala's house is a chilling message to critics of Zanu PF, both at home and abroad.

Sikhala, a former legislator and long-time government critic, has been frequenting South Africa for medical and political engagements.

Humbasha told NewZimbabwe.com that Zanu PF functionaries and State security agents have openly declared "war" on activists in the diaspora, with families back home being deliberately targeted.

"Those with houses visited in the widening campaign and searches include that of Petty Ziramba, Panganayi Mauzinyu, Ralph Dube, Fransisca Chiduku, and Shepherd Yuda," said Humbasha.

"In Mabvuku, unknown men believed to be State agents raided the home of the late opposition activist Tonderai Ndira. The assailants took household property and left the house empty, promising to return and destroy their livelihoods. The family is still in shock.

"In Harare, suspected operatives broke into Blessing Makeyi's house and again into his family home, allegedly searching for incriminating material. Makevi has been active in diaspora protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government," Humbasha told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

Also, another dissenter, Ralph Dube's family, is living in uncertainty after receiving threatening messages, says Humbasha.

Back home, he further claimed, several homes in Seke, Chitungwiza, having been visited by suspicious individuals in recent days, thereby sparking fears in the community.

Despite repeated reports of break-ins and intimidation, police have not arrested anyone in connection with the incidents. Efforts to get a comment from police national spokesman, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, were fruitless by the time of publishing.

Victims and their families say the inaction points to the State's complicity.

"This is meant to punish those of us who are in the UK and elsewhere. Our families are being harassed everyday because we speak out," said UK-based activist, Melody Magejo, who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com in a telephone interview.

A human rights lawyer, who preferred anonymity, said as Mnangagwa gravitates towards entrenching his rule through his '2030 agenda', the political environment is set to worsen.

"The use of Patriotic Act and Cyber Security Act 2023 will lead to many arrests of those who are actively participating in campaigns on social media.

"It is without a doubt that Mnangagwa's government does not want the outside world to know what is happening in the country," said the lawyer.

