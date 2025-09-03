Zimbabwe: Miscommunication From Unauthorised Office! - Presidential Spokesperson Dismisses Ban On Tinted Vehicle Windows

3 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson George Charamba has dismissed Provincial Affairs and Devolution Secretary Tafadzwa Muguti's decision to ban the tinting of windows on private and public vehicles.

The ban, announced on Tuesday this week, was said to be a response to drug use and transportation by vehicles that had tinted windows and also a rape that occurred at Harare's Rezende Rank where a grade seven pupil was locked and violated inside a tinted commuter omnibus.

Posting on Twitter, formerly X, using his Dhonzamusoro account, Charamba said Muguti's office did not have the authority he sought to imply it had.

"KINDLY NOTE: There is no basis in fact or law to the accompanying announcement attributed to Muguti. Kindly ignore this miscommunication from an unauthorised office and officer!" said Charamba in a tweet that was accompanied by a video of Muguti passing his declaration.

The confusion was not explained, while Charamba maintained that he was correcting an anomaly and fixing the negative.

"All provinces will enforce a complete ban on private vehicles and public transporters having tinted windows on their vehicles, except for government VIP, security vehicles and all those manufactured with standard shades of tint," Muguti had announced.

"This follows an increase in crime in transportation vehicles, especially Mushikashika, armed robbers and other criminals and also the recent rape of a grade seven girl in an omnibus.

"So we will not be allowing any commuter omnibus to have tint."

Muguti had gone to the extent of ordering police officers to rip it off dissenting drivers' vehicles or have them impounded for failure to comply.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

