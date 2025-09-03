Nigeria: BBNaija Star Phyna Deactivates Instagram Account After Sister's Death

3 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has deactivated her Instagram account just days after the death of her younger sister, Ruth Otabor.

Checks on Tuesday showed that her handle was no longer accessible, sparking concern among fans and fellow celebrities who had been sending condolences since the tragedy.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Otabor family had earlier confirmed Ruth's passing in a statement issued on Sunday by their legal representatives, Eko Solicitors & Advocates, revealing that she died at about 6:30am.

Ruth was involved in a fatal accident on August 13 when a truck linked to the Dangote Group crushed her near Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State. The impact left her with severe leg injuries that led to an amputation.

Eyewitnesses at the scene recounted that a bystander managed to stop the heavy-duty truck after the accident.

The incident occurred barely six days after Ruth's graduation from Auchi Polytechnic, a milestone that turned into mourning for the Otabor family.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.