Nigeria: BBNaija Star Phyna Deactivates Instagram Account After Sister's Death

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has deactivated her Instagram account just days after the death of her younger sister, Ruth Otabor.

Checks on Tuesday showed that her handle was no longer accessible, sparking concern among fans and fellow celebrities who had been sending condolences since the tragedy.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Otabor family had earlier confirmed Ruth's passing in a statement issued on Sunday by their legal representatives, Eko Solicitors & Advocates, revealing that she died at about 6:30am.

Ruth was involved in a fatal accident on August 13 when a truck linked to the Dangote Group crushed her near Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State. The impact left her with severe leg injuries that led to an amputation.

Eyewitnesses at the scene recounted that a bystander managed to stop the heavy-duty truck after the accident.

The incident occurred barely six days after Ruth's graduation from Auchi Polytechnic, a milestone that turned into mourning for the Otabor family.