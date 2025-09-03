Zimbabwe: Charamba Dismisses 'Tinted Windows Ban' As False Govt Communication

3 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)

Presidential Spokesperson and Deputy Chief Secretary George Charamba has dismissed as false a government announcement that tinted windows on private vehicles had been outlawed.

The announcement had earlier been made by Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs and Devolution, Tafadzwa Muguti who said the State was moving to prohibit the use of tinted windows on private cars.

However, Charamba took to social media to correct the record, describing the claim as baseless and unauthorised.

"There is no basis in fact or law to the accompanying announcement attributed to Secretary Muguti. Kindly ignore this mis-communication from an unauthorised office and Officer," wrote Charamba.

The clarification comes after motorists expressed concern over the alleged ban which many feared would result in roadblocks, forced removals of tinted glass and impounding of vehicles.

Muguti had said the ban was as part of a nationwide effort to tackle crime and drug abuse

Some legal experts had already questioned the legality of Muguti's pronouncement.

With Charamba's intervention, the official position remains unchanged.

