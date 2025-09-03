Zimbabwe: Two Men Convicted for Smuggling Groundnuts From Mozambique

3 September 2025
A Mutare magistrate has convicted two men for attempting to smuggle nearly 460 sacks of groundnuts into the country.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Willard Obete Luis (37) from Manica in Mozambique and Oscar Makawi (37) from Dangamvura in Mutare were fined US$1,000 each or face 12 months in prison if they fail to pay.

Police intercepted a truck on 23 August along Beira Road in Mutare which was being driven by Luis. The vehicle was found to be carrying groundnuts owned by Makawi.

"The driver failed to produce any declaration forms for the consignment. The truck and goods were escorted to ZRP Mutare Central and later handed over to ZIMRA which confirmed the consignment was smuggled," the NPA said in a statement.

Officials estimate the state was at risk of losing US$2,500 in duty.

The groundnuts were confiscated and forfeited to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

