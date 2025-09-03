Nigeria: Actress Peju Ogunmola Loses Only Child

Oluwasinaayomi, a singer, was the only child of Ogunmola and her husband, veteran comic actor Sunday "Papi Luwe" Omobolanle.

Peju Ogunmola, ace actress and daughter of the late veteran actor Kola Ogunmola, has lost her only child, Oluwasinaayomi.

Colleagues of the actress announced the tragic news on their social media pages on Tuesday.

The cause of his death and where he died remained unknown at the time of reporting.

Actors Odunlade Adekola, Muyiwa Ademola and Biola Adebayo were among those who took to Instagram to mourn the young artiste and prayed for God to comfort Ogunmola in her grief.

Meanwhile, Biola Adebayo, host of the "Talk To B" podcast, confirmed that Oluwasinaayomi was indeed the actress' only child.

She wrote, "This is a big loss. This is devastating and heartbreaking. This is tragic. May God Almighty comfort mummy Peju Ogunmola, who just lost her only child.

"May God Almighty be with the family and loved ones at this tough time."

PREMIUM TIMES reviewed the actress's Instagram page and found that tributes from fans have continued to pour in.

In February, she announced the release of her son's first single of the year, Abena, urging her fans to stream the track.