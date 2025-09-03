Namibia: Correctional Service Boss Asks Nation for Forgiveness Over Mariental Accident

Namibians are mourning after one of the darkest road tragedies in recent memory.
3 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) commissioner general Raphael Hamunyela says he is taking the blame for Saturday's accident at Mariental where 14 officers and two civilians died.

Some facility officers say they have raised concerns over allegedly being transported in overloaded vehicles with the facility's management before.

Investigations into what caused the accident are ongoing, as there is no known cause currently, the police say.

Hamunyela says NCS management had been working to address concerns of overloading workers in some vehicles before the accident already.

"I ask the nation to forgive me, the families to forgive me and everybody else. I ask God to also forgive me, because he is the one who put me here with this responsibility. But, let everyone help me to improve," he told The Namibian on Tuesday.

