Namibia: Paratus Launches N$600m Nationwide Mobile Network Covering 50 Towns

Paratus Namibia has launched a nationwide mobile network backed by a N$600-million investment, the first in the country to be built entirely on 4G LTE technology with no legacy 2G or 3G systems.

The launch was announced on Tuesday evening during the company's 20th anniversary celebrations.

The network extends to 50 major towns and 80 communities, with primary focus on the east-west and Windhoek-Oshakati routes, and secondary emphasis on the Windhoek-Noordoewer corridor. It forms part of Paratus's four-year digital transformation journey.

Paratus Group executive chairman Barney Harmse says the new network builds on years of infrastructure expansion.

"Over the past two decades, we have remained committed to connecting Namibia. Since 2018, we have invested over N$1.417 billion in infrastructure, strengthening network capacity, coverage and future-readiness.The new mobile network, supported by an additional N$600-million investment, is a major step forward in expanding access and enabling Namibians to fully embrace modern digital lifestyles," he says.

A third of the investment was allocated to building a digital technology stack that integrates all Paratus services into a single platform. Developed with Cerillion as technology partner and Nokia as mobile network partner, the stack eliminates legacy systems and ensures a fully digital customer experience.

"Digital transformation is at the heart of everything we do. What began in the Covid-19 era as a necessity, enabling customers to sign up from home, has matured into a fully digital way of engaging with Paratus. With Cerillion as our digital stack partner and Nokia as our mobile technology partner, we've unified our systems into one platform and built a modern, 4G-only network with no legacy 2G or 3G. Most importantly, this achievement belongs to our people," managing director Andrew Hall says.

Minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus, who was the guest of honour at the event, congradulated Paratus on the launch of its network.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, I wish to congratulate Paratus on its 20th year anniversary and for launching a mobile network marking a significant step in its digital journey," she said.