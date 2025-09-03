Uganda: Town Engineers, Planners Warned Against Extorting Money From Illegal Developers

Mukono District Local Government, in partnership with the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program (GKMA-UDP), has unveiled a draft Physical Development Plan designed to guide urbanization and infrastructure development across the district.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting held in Mukono, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO) Stephen Muhumuza stressed that uncoordinated development has long hindered progress in the district, largely due to the absence of a formal planning framework.

He said the new draft plan is crucial to shaping the district's future growth and ensuring that all development complies with approved standards.

Muhumuza issued a stern warning to town engineers and physical planners, urging them to maintain professional ethics and resist corruption.

He specifically condemned the practice of extorting money from developers engaged in illegal or unauthorized construction, calling it unacceptable.

"There must be full adherence to development guidelines," Muhumuza said. "Enforcement should be carried out without fear or favor."

Dr. Fredrick Omoro, Team Leader at Ms Latitude Consulting Team Limited--the technical consultants behind the plan--explained that the draft, launched in April, aims to support orderly development in key sectors such as transportation, tourism, accessibility, and land management.

He acknowledged that challenges, including unfavorable weather conditions, limited community mobilization, and inadequate sensitization of local leaders, have slowed the planning process.

Mukono District Physical Planner Kamoga Hamuza noted that the lack of a structured development framework in the past has led to disorganized settlements, wetland encroachment, and poor land use.

He expressed optimism that the new plan will address these issues and foster sustainable urban growth.

In her closing remarks, Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hajjati Fatuma Ndisaba called on communities to support the district's development agenda and avoid derailing government projects through unrealistic compensation demands during land acquisition.

She warned that such demands often delay or obstruct progress on critical infrastructure developments.

Ndisaba urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively in pursuit of the district's long-term growth and development goals.