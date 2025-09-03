Uganda: Town Engineers, Planners Warned Against Extorting Money From Illegal Developers

3 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Herbert Sseryazi

Mukono District Local Government, in partnership with the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program (GKMA-UDP), has unveiled a draft Physical Development Plan designed to guide urbanization and infrastructure development across the district.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting held in Mukono, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO) Stephen Muhumuza stressed that uncoordinated development has long hindered progress in the district, largely due to the absence of a formal planning framework.

He said the new draft plan is crucial to shaping the district's future growth and ensuring that all development complies with approved standards.

Muhumuza issued a stern warning to town engineers and physical planners, urging them to maintain professional ethics and resist corruption.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He specifically condemned the practice of extorting money from developers engaged in illegal or unauthorized construction, calling it unacceptable.

"There must be full adherence to development guidelines," Muhumuza said. "Enforcement should be carried out without fear or favor."

Dr. Fredrick Omoro, Team Leader at Ms Latitude Consulting Team Limited--the technical consultants behind the plan--explained that the draft, launched in April, aims to support orderly development in key sectors such as transportation, tourism, accessibility, and land management.

He acknowledged that challenges, including unfavorable weather conditions, limited community mobilization, and inadequate sensitization of local leaders, have slowed the planning process.

Mukono District Physical Planner Kamoga Hamuza noted that the lack of a structured development framework in the past has led to disorganized settlements, wetland encroachment, and poor land use.

He expressed optimism that the new plan will address these issues and foster sustainable urban growth.

In her closing remarks, Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hajjati Fatuma Ndisaba called on communities to support the district's development agenda and avoid derailing government projects through unrealistic compensation demands during land acquisition.

She warned that such demands often delay or obstruct progress on critical infrastructure developments.

Ndisaba urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively in pursuit of the district's long-term growth and development goals.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.