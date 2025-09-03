Tanzania: GBV Remains Widespread in South Unguja, Leaders Warn

Zanzibar — DESPITE continued efforts by the government and stakeholders, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) remains alarmingly prevalent in South Unguja, with women and children still facing serious physical and psychological abuse, local leaders have warned.

The concerns were raised during a six-month review meeting of the Joint Programme on Rural Women's Economic Empowerment (JP RWEE), implemented by the Forum for African Women Educationalists Zanzibar (FAWE- ZNZ) with support from UN Women.

Community leaders (Shehas), religious figures and anti violence activists from across the region attended the meeting and shared disturbing accounts of abuse that persist in their communities.

In Bwejuu Shehia, She- ha Maryam Pandu Kweleza reported two harrowing incidents: One involving a mother who allegedly burned her daughter with heated nails including on her private partsand another case in which a woman was brutally beaten by her husband. Both victims are now receiving care under her supervision.

From Uroa Shehia, activist Maryam Mussa Kha- mis highlighted the high frequency of domestic abuse cases.

"I regularly handle reports of women assaulted by their husbands and children attacked with sharp objects," she said.

"These incidents are heartbreaking and de- mand urgent action."

In Muyuni 'B' Shehia, activist Zariha Hassan Ameir reported a particularly shocking case involving a woman who forced young boys into sexual acts.

The leaders called for intensified public education campaigns to raise awareness about GBV and urged government authorities to take stronger legal action against perpetrators.

Faith leader and activist Mr Matheo Herman called for enhanced collaboration between the government, civil society and local communities.

"Religious leaders are encouraging followers to reject violence and uphold moral values, as all faiths preach compassion and justice," he said.

How- ever, he acknowledged that entrenched harmful cultural practices remain a major barrier and called for a shift in societal mindsets.

FAWE-ZNZ Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Mr Msafiri Thomas, said the purpose of the review was to assess how programme beneficiaries were applying their training to tackle challenges such as GBV.

The JP RWEE training equips ru- ral women with both social and economic tools to fight violence and improve their livelihoods.

Opening the meeting, Mr Mohammed Jabir from the Department of Community Development, Gender and Children, praised FAWE for its continued efforts to promote gender equality and combat violence against women, children and people with disabilities.

He noted that FAWE's approach, centred on empowerment and awareness has begun to shift community attitudes and encourage proactive solutions.

The JP RWEE initiative aims to economically empower rural women, enabling them to become self reliant, active participants in community development while addressing the underlying gender inequalities that fuel violence.