Zimbabwe: Take Positions - Government Says Over a Year After Announcing Mutasa Airport Plans

More than a year after announcing plans to construct an International Airport in Manicaland, government is still inviting investors for the take-off of the project.

Last year, government announced plans to construct an airport in Mutare which is envisaged to be vital for the Manicaland province's tourism sites as well as the mining sector.

The project had been touted as a "game changer" in exposing the tourist destinations in Manicaland.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

After identifying an area in Mutasa, government indicated that a feasibility study would have been completed by the end of the first quarter of this year.

Posting on his X handle under the pseudonym Jamwanda, Presidential Spokesperson, George Charamba said investors should take "positions" for the airport project.

"By the way, a new International Airport has been planned for Manicaland in the Mutasa Area. Those keen to invest must take forward positions," said Charamba.

Charamba's sentiments follow an announcement by Air Zimbabwe that it would be introducing the Mutare flights during the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Travel Expo, which will run from September 10 to 12.

The flights will provide a seamless travel for tourists to visit attractions in Manicaland Province.

In a statement, Air Zimbabwe Chief Executive Edmund Makona indicated that the flights might be a common feature after the Expo.

"This operation is a pilot project. We are testing the market, understanding demand, and exploring the long-term viability of this route. If the demand is there, Air Zimbabwe will be ready to make it a permanent feature of our network," said Makona.