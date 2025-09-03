Namibia: Education Ministry Investigates Suspected Food Poisoning At Rundu School

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture is investigating the alleged food poisoning of more than 33 pupils at a Rundu school on Sunday night.

This is according to Kavango East regional education director Christine Shilima.

She on Monday confirmed the poisoning incident and said investigation results will be available on Tuesday.

She said two of the pupils were initially placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Rundu Intermediate Hospital, but their condition has since stabilised.

"I received a call from my chief column education officer telling me that some of our pupils had been admitted to the hospital last night due to suspected food poisoning," she explained.

Shilima said symptoms began after the pupils had dinner at the school hostel.

She stated that several pupils reported stomach cramps and weakness, prompting hostel staff to report the matter.

"So immediately, the principal was alerted by the hostel staff, and then the pupils who were worse were already transported to the hospital. So 33 were already admitted by last night, of which two were in the ICU ward," she said.

By Monday morning, one of the two pupils in the ICU had been transferred to a normal ward, while the other was recovering and awaiting transfer.

Shilima assured parents that the situation was under control and that her team was working closely with health officials.

"It's our responsibility to provide the meals to them. My team is on the ground, the inspector of education, as well as the hostel officer," she noted.

Shilima said the team needs to provide a report in writing.

"I need to be provided with what type of food was provided to the pupils, because we have our menu. The contractor, Pamo Trading Enterprises, is providing the type of food that the pupils are supposed to consume in the hostel," she said.

The school hosts 680 boarders.

Shilima noted that more pupils were taken to hospital on Monday morning after showing similar symptoms.

She emphasised that investigations into the possible cause were ongoing.

"I confirmed from the principal that our cool rooms are in good condition. So, we do not have any spoiled food that we suspect was prepared and given to our pupils," Shilima said.

She said more information cannot be provided for now, pending the investigation report that the team needs to obtain by Tuesday.

Despite the scare, many of the affected pupils were discharged on Monday morning.

"I spoke to the pupils who were already discharged by 10h30. I went to the female ward and spoke to a group of them. They have got the energy," she said, adding that the medical staff acted swiftly and professionally.

She reassured parents that their children were receiving proper medical attention.

Regional health director Idah Mendai says all the pupils are in stable condition.

"We are finalising our line listing and report, but all our patients are stable," she says.