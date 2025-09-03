Liberia: MOJ Takes Anti-Mob Justice Campaign to New Kru Town

JudiciaryMontserradoPeople

On Saturday, August 23, 2024, the Ministry of Justice extended its National Anti-Mob Justice Campaign to the Borough of Kru Town on the Bushrod Island with a call for residents and community leaders to unite against mob violence, which continues to threaten public safety and the rule of law.

Representing the Minister of Justice, the Deputy Minister for Administration and Public Safety, emphasized that mob justice undermines national peace efforts and jeopardizes Liberia's path toward sustainable development.

Cllr. Konuwa warned that acts of mob violence do not only deny individuals their constitutional right to due process but also damage the country's image as a safe destination for investment and job creation.

"We cannot allow unlawful acts to derail the vision of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who is committed to building a safer, just, and more prosperous Liberia for all," she stated.

In partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC), the campaign aims to educate the public on the dangers and legal consequences of mob justice while strengthening community collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

Residents were encouraged to report crimes through proper legal channels rather than taking the law into their own hands.

The Ministry of Justice reaffirms its commitment to upholding justice, protecting citizens' rights, and ensuring that Liberia remains a nation governed by the rule of law.

In his welcome statement, the Governor of KRU TOWN, Robert Teah assured the Ministry of his fullest support; promising to take the campaign to every citizen of the Borough.

The campaign was characterized by panel discussions, special statements from eminent citizens and community leaders, with the Ministry's emerging Justice Ambassadors gracing the occasion.