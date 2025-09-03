Somalia: U.S. Africom Commander General Dagvin Anderson Makes First Visit to Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — The new Commander of United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin Anderson, made his first official visit to Somalia, where he thanked leaders of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) for their continued partnership in countering the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

During his visit, Gen. Anderson held talks with Ambassador El-Hadj Ibrahima Diene, Deputy Force Commander Maj. Gen. Pieter Muteti, and Police Commissioner Hillary Sao Kanu.

In their discussions, the AFRICOM chief underscored the importance of international cooperation and burden-sharing among partners as key to defeating Al-Shabaab.

He praised the efforts of African forces on the frontlines, acknowledging that while the United States provides substantial support in training, logistics, and technical assistance, it is African troops who are directly engaged in combat operations.

"This partnership is vital," Gen. Anderson said, highlighting that the collective efforts of international and regional actors are essential to ensuring long-term peace and security in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa.

The visit signals Washington's continued commitment to supporting African-led peace and security initiatives in the region.