South Africa: Deputy President to Conduct Oversight Visit to the Western Cape

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will conduct an oversight visit to the Western Cape, specifically the Overberg District Municipality, this week.

The Deputy President is set to visit the province from Thursday to Saturday (4-6 September).

The visit aims to showcase government efforts to expedite the Land Reform Programme, support community development initiatives, and lead a national initiative designed to promote cleaner and healthier urban and rural environments through community participation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Deputy President, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture, has made it a priority to conduct outreach visits to communities and areas that have benefited from the government's land reform programme.

These visits aim to emphasise the commitment to expedite the land restitution and redistribution process while supporting agricultural production and investment in the land.

On Thursday, the Deputy President will visit the Klein Ezeljacht Farm 126 in the Theewaterskloof Local Municipality, Caledon, accompanied by the Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mzwanele Nyhontso.

The farm produces apples, pears, grain, and livestock. It was funded by the government through the Land Development Support Programme, which has helped many previously disadvantaged farmers reach their full production capacity.

The programme focuses on developing their agricultural enterprises and ensuring they become commercially viable.

"Deputy President Mashatile will then engage with the farming sector representatives to assess the provision of farmer support to enhance agricultural productivity," the advisory read.

The Office of the Deputy President believes that these engagements provide a platform for government to play a meaningful role in providing support to emerging farmers in areas of training, mentorship, and financial assistance.

Through the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development, government said it is committed to addressing the impediments to growth in the sector, such as a lack of adequate access to funding and the prevailing impact of climate change on food security.

To highlight government's commitment to supporting the significant role of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in socio-economic development, Deputy President Mashatile will attend the inaugural charity gala dinner organised by Phawu Lethu Skills Development Training.

This event will take place on Friday at the Arabella Golf Course in Kleinmond, located within the Overstrand Local Municipality.

"Deputy President Mashatile, as champion of Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration initiatives in South Africa, has accepted Phawu Lethu's invitation, in view of their commitment to support vulnerable communities affected by hunger, natural disasters, and poverty, thus restoring hope and dignity to those impacted by hardship."

Clean Cities and Towns campaign

On Saturday, Deputy President Mashatile will lead a Clean Cities and Towns campaign at the Zwelihle township, in the Overstrand Local Municipality, as part of fostering a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable urban and rural environment.

The campaign led by the Deputy President supports the country's developmental objectives by enhancing public health, safety, and infrastructure, and it encourages investments in green energy and innovative technologies to address environmental degradation.

The key focus of the campaign is to promote shared responsibility for clean, healthy spaces, encourage friendly competition among municipalities and mobilise community participation and ownership of public spaces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

READ | Mashatile takes the Clean Cities and Towns Campaign to Free State

Overstrand is home to one of the world's best land-based whale watching destinations in Hermanus, drawing thousands of local and international tourists each year.

The region also boasts Blue Flag beaches, marine conservation areas, and renowned fynbos biodiversity, forming part of the Cape Floral Kingdom. Ecotourism, adventure tourism, and wine tourism are all strong contributors to the Overberg local economy.

Deputy President Mashatile will also be accompanied by Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille, Deputy Ministers of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo, and the Mayor of the Overstrand Local Municipality Archie Klaas, as well as senior government officials.