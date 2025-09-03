Uganda: Ukenvoy Chesney Wowed By Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary

The British High Commissioner to Uganda, Ambassador Lisa Chesney, has commended Uganda's remarkable achievements in wildlife conservation during a recent visit to Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary, the country's only home to wild rhinos.

Accompanied by officials from the British High Commission, Ambassador Chesney was welcomed by Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Executive Director James Musinguzi, Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary proprietor Joseph Roy, and other key conservation stakeholders.

The visit included a guided trek through the sanctuary's verdant trails, giving the delegation a rare face-to-face encounter with the rhinos.

Speaking during the visit, Ms Chesney praised Uganda's commitment to biodiversity and lauded the revival of the southern white rhino--a species that was declared extinct in Uganda in 1983.

"Uganda is the most beautiful country I have ever seen, ranking among the top ten most biodiverse nations in the world," she said.

"I am deeply impressed by Uganda's conservation efforts that have brought rhinos back from extinction to 48 individuals. I call on the global community to come to Uganda, name a rhino, and experience the incredible beauty of the Pearl of Africa."

Uganda reintroduced rhinos in 2005, starting with two individuals at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre in Entebbe.

The conservation programme expanded to Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in 2006. Since then, the population has grown steadily, making Ziwa a key success story in Uganda's conservation journey.

UWA Executive Director James Musinguzi reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to rhino conservation as part of a broader national wildlife management strategy.

"The return of rhinos to Uganda is one of our proudest conservation milestones," he said.

"With continued support from partners and the global community, we are working to secure their future and expand their range to protected areas such as Ajai Wildlife Reserve and Kidepo Valley National Park."

Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary proprietor Joseph Roy emphasized the sanctuary's role in providing a safe habitat for rhinos while offering visitors a unique eco-tourism experience.

Ms Chesney's visit also set the stage for the upcoming Rhino Naming Ceremony, scheduled for September 22, 2025.

The event will offer individuals, institutions, and international partners the opportunity to bid for naming rights to one of the sanctuary's 17 calves.